Woman escapes house after it catches fire Monday in East Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was able to make it out of her home safely after it caught fire Monday morning on the city’s east side, officials said.

Crews werre sent around 10:40 a.m. Monday to a report of a fire at 1028 S.E. Branner, just east of downtown Topeka.

First-arriving crews found smoke coming from the upper portion of the two-story house.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, but not before a large amount of white smoke came out of the south side of the upstairs portion of the house.

There was no immediate report of a cause of the fire or an estimated dollar loss.

No injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

