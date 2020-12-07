Woman escapes house after it catches fire Monday in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was able to make it out of her home safely after it caught fire Monday morning on the city’s east side, officials said.
Crews werre sent around 10:40 a.m. Monday to a report of a fire at 1028 S.E. Branner, just east of downtown Topeka.
First-arriving crews found smoke coming from the upper portion of the two-story house.
Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, but not before a large amount of white smoke came out of the south side of the upstairs portion of the house.
There was no immediate report of a cause of the fire or an estimated dollar loss.
No injuries were reported.
