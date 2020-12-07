Advertisement

Wabaunsee fire crews battled a barn fire with 1,200 bales in it

By Danielle Martin
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WABAUNSEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee fire crews battled a barn fire that had about 1,200 square bales in it on Sunday.

The Wabaunsee County Fire District posted photos on their Facebook page around 8 pm Sunday tonight.

In the post, the department thanked fire district eight, AMR, sheriff’s office and others for bring the excavator and extinguishing the fire.

We have no further details on what exactly started the fire, but crews were able to put it out.

No injuries have been reported.

