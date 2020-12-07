Advertisement

Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash

A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was taken toa Topeka hospital after his rig crashed Sunday evening on Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5;40 p.m. Sunday on westbound I-70, about 5 miles west of the Alma exit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said troopers were called to the area after receiving reports of an erratic driver.

The patrol said it was later discovered that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth semi-trailer was having a medical emergency, which eventually caused him to drive off the roadway and into the ditch.

The truck driver, identified as Curtis Tucker, 58, of Atlanta, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of serious injuries, the patrol said. The patrol said Tucker was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the semi, Samantha Bradford, 55, of Weaver, Ala., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Bradford was wearing a seat belt.

Authorities said the semi was still in the ditch as of 6 a.m. Monday.

