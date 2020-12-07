Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif named SI 2020 Sportsperson of the Year

Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif were named to the Sports Illustarted...
Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif were named to the Sports Illustarted Sportsperson of the Year list.
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players were recognized by Sports Illustrated for their contributions made off the field.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive line Laurent Duvernay-Tardif both were named winners to the SI 2020 Sportsperson of the Year.

Those two were joined by NBA Superstar LeBron James, WNBA Superstar Breanna Stewart and tennis superstar Naomi Osaka.

Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP after winning Super Bowl LIV. He also was one of the most prominent figures in the Black Lives Matter movement taken place in the NFL. Mahomes also made significant efforts to get people to vote.

Duvernay-Tardif opted out the 2020-21 NFL season and instead has spent this time in hospitals as a doctor helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka
PJ the Cat
$3,000 reward for information in animal cruelty death of PJ the Cat
Kansas Highway Patrol.
KHP officials facing lawsuits from former employees for July firings
A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate...
Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash
The Kansas Board of Attorney Discipline will hold a hearing this week to review the conduct of...
Kansas prosecutor faces disciplinary hearing this week

Latest News

Former Kansas State High Schools Activities Association Executive Director Kaye B. Pearce...
Former KSHSAA Executive Director Kaye B. Pearce passes away
National office of the NCAA.
NCAA reduces bracket/field sizes for D-II 2021 winter and spring championships
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play in the first half of an NFL...
Chiefs clinch playoff berth after beating Denver 22-16
Photo courtesy: KU Athletics
KU’s Pooka Williams Jr. declares for NFL Draft