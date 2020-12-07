Patrick Mahomes and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif named SI 2020 Sportsperson of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players were recognized by Sports Illustrated for their contributions made off the field.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive line Laurent Duvernay-Tardif both were named winners to the SI 2020 Sportsperson of the Year.

Those two were joined by NBA Superstar LeBron James, WNBA Superstar Breanna Stewart and tennis superstar Naomi Osaka.

Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP after winning Super Bowl LIV. He also was one of the most prominent figures in the Black Lives Matter movement taken place in the NFL. Mahomes also made significant efforts to get people to vote.

Duvernay-Tardif opted out the 2020-21 NFL season and instead has spent this time in hospitals as a doctor helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

