New study shows Kansans rethinking their New Year’s Eve plans

Kansans expect a different New Year's Eve than normal.
By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new survey shows about 80% of Kansans plan to ring in the new year by staying at home.

The study from Drugabuse.com surveyed 3,260 people about their plans for one of the biggest holidays in the year.

It shows 21% of respondents said they’re willing to take a chance and go out even as the pandemic continues. 35% of people think special rules should be set for the upcoming holiday.

13 News spoke with a couple of Topekans who said they have a wide variety of plans.

“This year for New Year’s Eve, I don’t have any plans which is probably the smart thing to do, but because I can’t do anything, I really want to for the first time in years,” said Ray Frenden. “I typically don’t do anything, now that you take it away it’s what I want to do.

Jon Gibbs has other plans and wants to utilize the potential for family time celebrating the holiday season.

He said, “I will stay at home with the family that’s it, in the past I have just gone to friend’s houses and founding member’s houses.”

The survey also found 12% of singles admit they would risk getting COVID-19 for a New Year’s Eve kiss.

The annual Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop announced they will be having the event both virtual and in-person with social distance restrictions.

