NCAA reduces bracket/field sizes for D-II 2021 winter and spring championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Division-II Administrative Committee approved changes that would reduce the number of teams allowed into winter and spring sports championship tournaments.

A release issued by the NCAA said the reductions were made “to alleviate expected budget shortfalls, specifically as the Division II budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year faces challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The majority of sports saw a 25 percent reduction in the bracket/field size.

The new restrictions indicates that both men’s and women’s basketball will see a 25 percent reduction in the bracket size. Previously, 64 teams would be allowed into the tournament. Now, only 48 teams will be allowed into the March Madness tournament.

12 of the 18 sports also saw reductions of 25 percent.

Below is a complete list of reductions to both Winter and Spring sports.

Winter Sport Sponsorship Full Bracket/Field Size New Bracket/Field size (% reduction) Men’s Basketball 304 64 48 (25%) Women’s Basketball 305 64 48 (25%) Men’s Indoor Track and Field 176 270 202 (25%) Women’s Indoor Track and Field 201 270 202 (25%) Men’s Swimming and Diving 76 175 146 (17%) Women’s Swimming and Diving 102 205 146 (29%) Wrestling 63 180 132 (27%)

Spring Sport Sponsorship Full Bracket/Field Size New Bracket/Field size (% reduction) Baseball 252 56 42 (25%) Men’s Golf 224 108 84 (22%) Women’s Golf 200 96 72 (25%) Men’s Lacrosse 72 12 10 (17%) Women’s Lacrosse 111 16 12 (25%) Women’s Rowing 16 6 teams per event (2 events) 4 teams per event (2 events) (34%) Softball 290 64 48 (25%) Men’s Tennis 148 48 36 (25%) Women’s Tennis 207 48 36 (25%) Men’s Outdoor Track and Field 225 377 283 (25%) Women’s Outdoor Track and Field 256 377 283 (25%)

The statement released by the NCAA says they predict higher costs to host championships due to testing and other safety protocols. Limited fan attendance also hinders projected revenue. Even with money saved from the cancellation of D-II 2020 fall championships, the NCAA says holding 2021 winter and spring championships at full bracket and field sizes was expected to exceed the D-II championship budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The NCAA says the significant revenue losses forced them to dip heavily into their savings reserves. Nearly $5 million of reserves were used to cover expenses for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

“While reducing any number of championship opportunities is an undesirable outcome, Division II’s Championships Committee and its sport committees worked incredibly hard to preserve as many of those opportunities as possible for the winter and spring athletes who did not receive them last season,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor at South Carolina Aiken and chair of the Division II Presidents Council. “These reductions are also one-year changes, made during a pandemic in order to secure the long-term future of the division. Division II will remain flexible and make every effort to conduct championships at full capacity moving forward.”

