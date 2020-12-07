Monday forecast: Mild temperatures for most of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - **FREEZING FOG THIS MORNING. USE CAUTION ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES WITH SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE**

A mild week ahead with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s. The only chance of precipitation is rain Thursday night into Friday. This will also bring temperatures back down in the 40s which extends into the weekend.

Overall there isn’t much uncertainty in the forecast however the extent of cloud cover is the biggest unknown in the next couple days. Most models keep the area sunny but some models are indicating some clouds especially tomorrow so will keep an eye on that. The rain chance to end the week is expected to stay rain despite temperatures about half mile above the surface getting below freezing. IF a wintry mix does occur, there isn’t expected to be impacts with surface temperatures likely in the 40s. There does remain some differences in the models on the temperatures especially early next week as well.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to possibly upper 60s in a few spots. Cooler temperatures but still remaining mild Thursday with increasing clouds. This will set-up a storm system that will come with a cold front for Friday and highs stuck in the 40s.

The weekend will remain in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds however there is a chance we have more sun that the current forecast indicates.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the mild weather for most of the week. Keep checking back everyday for updates to the forecast.

