Advertisement

Michigan woman charged with ’03 murders of newborn twin sons

Antoinette Briley, 41, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2003...
Antoinette Briley, 41, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2003 deaths of her newborn twin sons.(Source: Cook County Sheriff via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A Michigan woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of her newborn twin sons more than 17 years ago.

Police said Saturday that 41-year-old Antoinette Briley of Holland, Michigan, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of her sons.

The boys’ bodies were discovered June 6, 2003, by a Waste Management employee who was emptying trash bins in Cook County. Police say the worker spotted the bodies in the front lift bucket.

Cook County detectives using DNA technology eventually identified Briley as the victims’ potential birth mother.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PJ the Cat
$3,000 reward for information in animal cruelty death of PJ the Cat
Topeka City Council to discuss ordinance that would allow Mayor to issue emergency curfews
Kansas Highway Patrol.
KHP officials facing lawsuits from former employees for July firings
KSHSAA Appeals Board
KSHSAA appeals board recommends allowing limited fans for school activities
The kickoff time for the Junction City-Highland Park high school football game has been moved...
Shawnee Co. offering free COVID testing Monday through Saturday

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID test
A proposal from District 9 Topeka City Councilman Mike Lesser could suspend parking limits...
City councilman’s proposal could suspend downtown parking limits
A proposal from District 9 Topeka City Councilman Mike Lesser could suspend parking limits...
City councilman’s proposal could suspend downtown parking limits
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play in the first half of an NFL...
Chiefs clinch playoff berth after beating Denver 22-16