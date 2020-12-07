Advertisement

Manhattan Police asking for community’s help identifying man involving in theft

The Manhattan Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man in...
The Manhattan Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man in regards to a theft at the Manhattan Best Buy on December 6.(RCPD)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man in regards to a theft at the Manhattan Best Buy on December 6.

The man was seen leaving the store in a Black Chevy Cruze.

If you have any information, you can contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka
PJ the Cat
$3,000 reward for information in animal cruelty death of PJ the Cat
Kansas Highway Patrol.
KHP officials facing lawsuits from former employees for July firings
A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate...
Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash
The Kansas Board of Attorney Discipline will hold a hearing this week to review the conduct of...
Kansas prosecutor faces disciplinary hearing this week

Latest News

National office of the NCAA.
NCAA reduces bracket/field sizes for D-II 2021 winter and spring championships
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
Manhattan Girls on the Run volunteers honored with national award
The City of Manhattan will be continuing its tradition of hosting an annual Community Christmas...
City of Manhattan to host 9th annual Community Christmas Dinner