Manhattan Police asking for community’s help identifying man involving in theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man in regards to a theft at the Manhattan Best Buy on December 6.

The man was seen leaving the store in a Black Chevy Cruze.

If you have any information, you can contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

