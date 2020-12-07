Advertisement

Manhattan Girls on the Run volunteers honored with national award

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five volunteers from Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills in Manhattan are being recognized by the organization’s national headquarters.

All five have received the Remarkable Volunteer Award from Girls on the Run International.

During the fall of 2019, the Girls on the Run team at Northview Elementary went through a very difficult time. Mara Furrey, a sixth grader in her fourth season with GOTR, passed away in November of that year. Coaches Pia Rix, Ashley Eckelberry, Jezarae Knitter, Katherine Greenleaf and Annelise Madderom were able to hold the team together and assist the girls through the grieving process.

“Volunteers are the heart of the Girls on the Run program. We simply could not deliver our life changing program without them!”, said Candice McIntosh of Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills “Whether it is through coaching, volunteering at 5K events, fundraising and more, volunteers are essential to inspiring girls in the Flint Hills area to lead joyful, healthy, and confident lives. Last year, Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills was fortunate to have over 175 volunteers, and we are so proud to recognize Pia, Ashley, Jezarae, Katherine and Annelise with this national award.”

Girls on the Run is a program that encourages development and teaches life skills to third through eighth grade girls while training them for a 5K race.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PJ the Cat
$3,000 reward for information in animal cruelty death of PJ the Cat
A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka
Kansas Highway Patrol.
KHP officials facing lawsuits from former employees for July firings
Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) at Stormont Vail Hospital.
Sen. Moran expects COVID relief package in coming weeks
The Kansas Board of Attorney Discipline will hold a hearing this week to review the conduct of...
Kansas prosecutor faces disciplinary hearing this week

Latest News

The City of Manhattan will be continuing its tradition of hosting an annual Community Christmas...
City of Manhattan to host 9th annual Community Christmas Dinner
Woman escapes house after it catches fire in East Topeka
A woman escaped a house after it caught fire Monday morning in East Topeka, officials said.
Woman escapes house after it catches fire Monday in East Topeka
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: Mild temperatures for most of the week