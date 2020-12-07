Manhattan Girls on the Run volunteers honored with national award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five volunteers from Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills in Manhattan are being recognized by the organization’s national headquarters.

All five have received the Remarkable Volunteer Award from Girls on the Run International.

During the fall of 2019, the Girls on the Run team at Northview Elementary went through a very difficult time. Mara Furrey, a sixth grader in her fourth season with GOTR, passed away in November of that year. Coaches Pia Rix, Ashley Eckelberry, Jezarae Knitter, Katherine Greenleaf and Annelise Madderom were able to hold the team together and assist the girls through the grieving process.

“Volunteers are the heart of the Girls on the Run program. We simply could not deliver our life changing program without them!”, said Candice McIntosh of Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills “Whether it is through coaching, volunteering at 5K events, fundraising and more, volunteers are essential to inspiring girls in the Flint Hills area to lead joyful, healthy, and confident lives. Last year, Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills was fortunate to have over 175 volunteers, and we are so proud to recognize Pia, Ashley, Jezarae, Katherine and Annelise with this national award.”

Girls on the Run is a program that encourages development and teaches life skills to third through eighth grade girls while training them for a 5K race.

