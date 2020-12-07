Advertisement

Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka

A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the city's north side, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding crashed Sunday evening in North Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:47 p.m. Sunday on the westbound exit ramp from US-24 highway to US-75 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe motorcycle was westbound on US-24 when it exited toward the ramp leading to southbound US-75 highway.

The motorcycle then went off the roadway to the left and landed on its side, the patrol said.

The rider, Tommie C. Ballard, 57, of Tpoeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries.

The patrol said Ballard, who was alone on the motorcycle, wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PJ the Cat
$3,000 reward for information in animal cruelty death of PJ the Cat
Kansas Highway Patrol.
KHP officials facing lawsuits from former employees for July firings
Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) at Stormont Vail Hospital.
Sen. Moran expects COVID relief package in coming weeks
Topeka City Council to discuss ordinance that would allow Mayor to issue emergency curfews
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate...
Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash
13 News This Morning At 6AM
A 38-year-old Leavnworth man was arrested following a high-speed chase early Sunday in Lyon...
Leavenworth man arrrested after high-speed chase early Sunday in Lyon County
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: Mild temperatures for most of the week