Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding crashed Sunday evening in North Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:47 p.m. Sunday on the westbound exit ramp from US-24 highway to US-75 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe motorcycle was westbound on US-24 when it exited toward the ramp leading to southbound US-75 highway.

The motorcycle then went off the roadway to the left and landed on its side, the patrol said.

The rider, Tommie C. Ballard, 57, of Tpoeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries.

The patrol said Ballard, who was alone on the motorcycle, wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.