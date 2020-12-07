Leavenworth man arrrested after high-speed chase early Sunday in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was in custody following a high-speed chase early Sunday in Lyon County, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Mark A Grigsby, 38, of Leavenworth.

Deputy Nathan Rankin, of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, said the chase began at 2:34 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of E. South Avenue in Emporia.

Rankin said deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Challenger, which took off and led officers on a pursuit.

The chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph as it went east from Emporia before going onto Route 160. Rankin said the chase the Dodge was stopped in the 1300 block of Route 160.

Grigsby was taken into custody without further incident at the scene. He was taken to the Lyon County Jail in Emporia, where he was booked in connection of fleeing and eluding; reckless driving; and suspicion of driving under the influence.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.