Advertisement

Leavenworth man arrrested after high-speed chase early Sunday in Lyon County

A 38-year-old Leavnworth man was arrested following a high-speed chase early Sunday in Lyon...
A 38-year-old Leavnworth man was arrested following a high-speed chase early Sunday in Lyon County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was in custody following a high-speed chase early Sunday in Lyon County, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Mark A Grigsby, 38, of Leavenworth.

Deputy Nathan Rankin, of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, said the chase began at 2:34 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of E. South Avenue in Emporia.

Rankin said deputies attempted to stop a Dodge Challenger, which took off and led officers on a pursuit.

The chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph as it went east from Emporia before going onto Route 160. Rankin said the chase the Dodge was stopped in the 1300 block of Route 160.

Grigsby was taken into custody without further incident at the scene. He was taken to the Lyon County Jail in Emporia, where he was booked in connection of fleeing and eluding; reckless driving; and suspicion of driving under the influence.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PJ the Cat
$3,000 reward for information in animal cruelty death of PJ the Cat
Kansas Highway Patrol.
KHP officials facing lawsuits from former employees for July firings
Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) at Stormont Vail Hospital.
Sen. Moran expects COVID relief package in coming weeks
Topeka City Council to discuss ordinance that would allow Mayor to issue emergency curfews
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: Mild temperatures for most of the week
Highs in the 50s
Warming up to begin the week
A proposal from District 9 Topeka City Councilman Mike Lesser could suspend parking limits...
City councilman’s proposal could suspend downtown parking limits