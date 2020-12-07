Advertisement

Kansas prosecutor faces disciplinary hearing this week

The Kansas Board of Attorney Discipline will hold a hearing this week to review the conduct of...
The Kansas Board of Attorney Discipline will hold a hearing this week to review the conduct of Jacque Spradling.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas prosecutor who had two criminal convictions overturned is facing a disciplinary hearing for allegedly violating professional standards.

The Kansas Board of Attorney Discipline will hold a hearing this week to review the conduct of Jacque Spradling.

She is a former Shawnee County prosecutor who now serves as the Bourbon County attorney and an assistant Allen county attorney.

Appeals courts criticized Spradling in rulings overturning a murder conviction and a sexual assault conviction.

Both those cases are now set to be retried. Spradling is accused of making statements during her closing arguments that weren’t supported by evidence at trial.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PJ the Cat
$3,000 reward for information in animal cruelty death of PJ the Cat
Topeka City Council to discuss ordinance that would allow Mayor to issue emergency curfews
Kansas Highway Patrol.
KHP officials facing lawsuits from former employees for July firings
KSHSAA Appeals Board
KSHSAA appeals board recommends allowing limited fans for school activities
The kickoff time for the Junction City-Highland Park high school football game has been moved...
Shawnee Co. offering free COVID testing Monday through Saturday

Latest News

Salute Our Heroes Stormont Vail Nurse
Salute Our Heroes Stormont Vail Nurse
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Sunny and warmer Monday
Photo courtesy: KU Athletics
KU’s Pooka Williams Jr. declares for NFL Draft
25th Miracle on Kansas Ave. held as “reverse” parade
25th Miracle on Kansas Ave. held as “reverse” parade