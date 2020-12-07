Kansas prosecutor faces disciplinary hearing this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas prosecutor who had two criminal convictions overturned is facing a disciplinary hearing for allegedly violating professional standards.

The Kansas Board of Attorney Discipline will hold a hearing this week to review the conduct of Jacque Spradling.

She is a former Shawnee County prosecutor who now serves as the Bourbon County attorney and an assistant Allen county attorney.

Appeals courts criticized Spradling in rulings overturning a murder conviction and a sexual assault conviction.

Both those cases are now set to be retried. Spradling is accused of making statements during her closing arguments that weren’t supported by evidence at trial.

