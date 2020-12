TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has reported an increase in over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, according to the Department of Health and Environment’s dashboard.

As of Monday morning, the state had an additional 5,730 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 70 new deaths and 92 new hospitalizations.

