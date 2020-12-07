Advertisement

Harvesters to host food distribution Dec. 8

(WCJB)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will be hosting their Mobile Food Pantry on Tuesday, December 8 at the Stormont Vail Events Center South Parking Lot at 9 am.

Fresh food will be given away on a first come, first serve basis. No identification or proof of income are required. Harvesters averages over 30,000 lbs. of fresh food donations each month.

The distribution is sponsored by Topeka Bible Church and Central Topeka TurnAround Team.

