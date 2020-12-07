Advertisement

Dating apps booming amid pandemic

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New numbers show an increase in people looking for love on dating apps during the pandemic, especially as we enter the cold winter months, sometimes known as “cuffing season.”

The latest data also points to a shift in the kinds of relationships people are seeking online.

Rachel DeAlto, Match’s chief dating expert, said that when the pandemic began, Match started to realize that people wanted to be “in lockdown with somebody else.”

The past few months have been record-setting for Match Group, which owns apps like Match, Hinge, OkCupid, and Tinder.

The increase in activity has been growing dramatically since the start of the pandemic.

Match Group saw a 15% increase in new subscribers over the second quarter of 2020 and the Match app alone saw a 40% increase in engagement since March.

“That’s higher than our typical Valentine’s Day season,” DeAlto said.

On Tinder, there were 3 billion swipes on March 29 and the Match Group expects even more user engagement this “cuffing season.”

“This year compared to last year, it’s been a 20% increase in messages and 30% increase in activity throughout Match in the month of October.

Bumble reports one in three users on their app are placing a bigger emphasis on finding a partner heading into the holiday season and says in the spring, it experienced a 70% rise in video calls.

Match says the latest data also reveals a shift in dating mentality, with more people saying they are being more authentic and looking for a serious relationship.

“Fifty-eight percent of app daters...have shifted towards more intentional dating, which means they’re really paying attention to what they’re looking for,” DeAlto said.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka
PJ the Cat
$3,000 reward for information in animal cruelty death of PJ the Cat
Kansas Highway Patrol.
KHP officials facing lawsuits from former employees for July firings
A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate...
Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash
The Kansas Board of Attorney Discipline will hold a hearing this week to review the conduct of...
Kansas prosecutor faces disciplinary hearing this week

Latest News

Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974.
The Dylan catalog, a 60-year rock ‘n’ roll odyssey, is sold
President-elect Joe Biden discusses the Justice Department and pardons.
Biden: It's the people's Justice Department, not mine
National office of the NCAA.
NCAA reduces bracket/field sizes for D-II 2021 winter and spring championships
Crews prepare to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from the campus...
Virginia Military Institute removes Confederate statue
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis