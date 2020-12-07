Advertisement

Curious koala sneaks into house, climbs Christmas tree

A curious female koala climbed a Christmas tree in an Australian home. She was removed from the...
A curious female koala climbed a Christmas tree in an Australian home. She was removed from the home by a rescue organization and is now climbing a tree outside.(Source: 1300 Koalaz via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Australian woman came home to find a koala hanging on her Christmas tree like an ornament.

The woman called rescue organization 1300 Koalaz to help her remove the misplaced marsupial. When they answered the call, they initially thought it was a prank.

However, the organization eventually arrived to remove the female koala from the tree. She is now climbing a tree outside the house she broke into.

The organization’s co-founder told CNN that it’s not particularly common for koalas to enter homes, but it does happen.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PJ the Cat
$3,000 reward for information in animal cruelty death of PJ the Cat
Kansas Highway Patrol.
KHP officials facing lawsuits from former employees for July firings
Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) at Stormont Vail Hospital.
Sen. Moran expects COVID relief package in coming weeks
Topeka City Council to discuss ordinance that would allow Mayor to issue emergency curfews
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
A 38-year-old Leavnworth man was arrested following a high-speed chase early Sunday in Lyon...
Leavenworth man arrrested after high-speed chase early Sunday in Lyon County
Health officials say more coronavirus cases will likely lead to more hospitalizations this...
Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19; Calif. enacts stay-at-home order
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: Mild temperatures for most of the week