Advertisement

Construction in Aggieville Parking Garage is set to begin this week

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Construction in Manhattan at the parking garage at the corner of Laramie Street and 14th Street will begin this week.

The construction will follow an in-person ceremony at 4:00 p.m. this Friday, December 11th. The event will go on rain or shine and the Mayor Usha Reddi along with other representatives from the city staff will be in attendance.

There will be parking restrictions in the Aggieville area. This includes 79 parking spaces now being unavailable to the public.

The new garage is being designed by BBN Architects of Manhattan and the Olsson Studio of Kansas City.

Construction is said to continue through the entire 2021 year.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka
PJ the Cat
$3,000 reward for information in animal cruelty death of PJ the Cat
Kansas Highway Patrol.
KHP officials facing lawsuits from former employees for July firings
A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate...
Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash
The Kansas Board of Attorney Discipline will hold a hearing this week to review the conduct of...
Kansas prosecutor faces disciplinary hearing this week

Latest News

Former Kansas State High Schools Activities Association Executive Director Kaye B. Pearce...
Former KSHSAA Executive Director Kaye B. Pearce passes away
Live at Five
Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif were named to the Sports Illustarted...
Patrick Mahomes and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif named SI 2020 Sportsperson of the Year
Harvesters to host food distribution Dec. 8