Construction in Aggieville Parking Garage is set to begin this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Construction in Manhattan at the parking garage at the corner of Laramie Street and 14th Street will begin this week.

The construction will follow an in-person ceremony at 4:00 p.m. this Friday, December 11th. The event will go on rain or shine and the Mayor Usha Reddi along with other representatives from the city staff will be in attendance.

There will be parking restrictions in the Aggieville area. This includes 79 parking spaces now being unavailable to the public.

The new garage is being designed by BBN Architects of Manhattan and the Olsson Studio of Kansas City.

Construction is said to continue through the entire 2021 year.

