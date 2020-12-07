City of Manhattan to host 9th annual Community Christmas Dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will be continuing its tradition of hosting an annual Community Christmas Dinner -- with a few COVID-safe changes, of course.

All are invited to visit St. Thomas More Church at 2900 Kimball Ave. from 11 am to 2 pm on Christmas Day for a free, freshly-made ham or turkey meal.

The event, which is normally held indoors so members of the community can gather and celebrate the holidays, serves between 250 and 300 meals each year.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can contact 785-313-1330.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.