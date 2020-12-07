City councilman’s proposal could suspend downtown parking limits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pete Ritchey said he wanted to support local businesses when he celebrated his friend’s birthday last Thursday.

“Someone said ‘why don’t we go downtown and support one of the businesses downtown?’” he recalled Sunday.

The group he was with went to Iron Rail Brewing and Brew Bank.

When it was time to part ways, Ritchey found something on his car that spoiled the fun: a $15 parking ticket.

“We lost track of time and we were just having fun so it was kind of disappointing at the same time,” he said.

While the ticket is not stopping Ritchey from dining and shopping local, he is concerned downtown’s two-hour parking limit on weekdays could stop others from doing the same.

“It is my fault i should’ve known better,” he admitted.

“I should’ve kept track of time, but I didn’t but it was kind of a Debbie Downer, like, okay here’s a ticket and we wanted to come down and support the businesses which at Christmas time is really what Topeka should do come down and support these businesses and enjoy what we have.”

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened his urge to support area businesses.

“We want to see downtown the businesses thrive,” he said.

“Especially with what’s going on with the COVID and businesses being limited to an x amount of people we want people to come downtown and that’s the reason we came down here.”

Ritchey’s situation is the driving force behind a proposal to the Topeka City Council led by District 9 Councilman Mike Lesser.

At the upcoming council meeting Tuesday, Lesser will ask the council to consider one of two options: either extend the limit to parking downtown to four hours or remove the time limit on downtown parking.

Lesser’s proposal would keep either option in effect until January 3, 2021.

“We just have to think and do some things that make it easier for them and for everyone to go downtown and shop and make it kind of a destination day and that’s more than two hours,” Lesser said.

“In two hours, [consumers] are gonna be rushing, they might not go to a store they would go to cause they think ‘oh should we move the car or just leave?’ not ‘well let’s go shopping a little bit’ so that’s what I’m kind of hoping we can accomplish.”

Lesser said suspending the parking limits could give more traffic to businesses that have been struggling due to the pandemic.

“The normal lunch crowd and the after work crowd we just don’t have those numbers down there for the Iron Rail, for The Pennant for the Celtic Fox, for the Brew Bank all those different things,” he said.

“These are mom and pop small businesses that are the backbone of downtown and we gotta keep them there we worked hard, we worked really hard to have downtown where we’re at and as we continue to go and right now we have to hopefully continue to do that.”

While Ritchey said he will be more mindful of time, he hopes Topekans will be mindful of what local businesses can offer not just during the holidays, but any time of year.

“These are our friends, we have here in the community people that we know and we want to support those businesses people put a lot of money downtown to make it excel and grow and thrive so why not come down here and make this community in Topeka grow?

