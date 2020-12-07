Chiefs clinch playoff berth after beating Denver 22-16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly outlasted the Denver Broncos 22-16.

Offensive miscues kept points off the scoreboard for the Chiefs. Tyreek Hill thought that he had dropped a pass and walked back to the sideline. Upon further review, the ball had never touched the ground. If the play had been reviewed, it would’ve likely been a touchdown for the Chiefs.

This ball never touches the ground!

Tyreek Hill definitely caught a touchdown if the booth would've challenged it. Unfortunately, it goes down as a drop. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/4ioNHQrHe0 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) December 7, 2020

The Broncos put forth an incredible effort throughout the contest.

With the game tied 3-3, Denver marched down the field, executing a 7-play, 90-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Drew Lock to Tim Patrick. The Broncos led 10-3.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 3#Broncos: 10



Drew Lock dumps it off to Tim Patrick and he takes it in for the score. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/0kF9X7Mh9d — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) December 7, 2020

The Chiefs found success getting into the red zone, but continually were forced to settle for field goals.

In the first half, Kansas City could only muster 9 points off three Harrison Butker field goals. Denver led 10-9 at the half.

HALFTIME#Chiefs: 9#Broncos: 10



Harrison Butker knocks through his third field goal. Chiefs put up some points before the half ends. KC will receive the ball to start the second half. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/2xozbifoE0 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) December 7, 2020

Moving into the second half, Drew Lock threw his second touchdown pass of the game to Tim Patrick to take a 16-12 lead.

But, Patrick Mahomes finally found a response. The Chiefs executed a 7-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a 20 yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce. In this game, Kelce was able to cross 1,000 receiving yards on the season. That makes 5-consecutive seasons Kelce has done so. That extends his NFL record for consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons by a tight end.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 19#Broncos: 16



Patrick Mahomes gets the defense to jump offsides and he finds Travis Kelce open. Kelce then powers in for the touchdown. KC leads. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/lCW3eeNVgu — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) December 7, 2020

Harrison Butker hit his fifth field goal of the game to make the score 22-16.

The Broncos had one final shot to try to win the game, but the Chiefs defense swung the door shut. Tyrann Mathieu came soaring in for the game-ending interception.

FINAL#Chiefs: 22#Broncos: 16



Tyrann Mathieu seals the game on a game-ending interception. The Honey Badger don't care. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/iEljaFRXba — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) December 7, 2020

The Chiefs (11-1) will head to Miami next to play the Dolphins. They’ll play Dec. 13 and the game is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.