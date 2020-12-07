Advertisement

Chiefs clinch playoff berth after beating Denver 22-16

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play in the first half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly outlasted the Denver Broncos 22-16.

Offensive miscues kept points off the scoreboard for the Chiefs. Tyreek Hill thought that he had dropped a pass and walked back to the sideline. Upon further review, the ball had never touched the ground. If the play had been reviewed, it would’ve likely been a touchdown for the Chiefs.

The Broncos put forth an incredible effort throughout the contest.

With the game tied 3-3, Denver marched down the field, executing a 7-play, 90-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Drew Lock to Tim Patrick. The Broncos led 10-3.

The Chiefs found success getting into the red zone, but continually were forced to settle for field goals.

In the first half, Kansas City could only muster 9 points off three Harrison Butker field goals. Denver led 10-9 at the half.

Moving into the second half, Drew Lock threw his second touchdown pass of the game to Tim Patrick to take a 16-12 lead.

But, Patrick Mahomes finally found a response. The Chiefs executed a 7-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a 20 yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce. In this game, Kelce was able to cross 1,000 receiving yards on the season. That makes 5-consecutive seasons Kelce has done so. That extends his NFL record for consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons by a tight end.

Harrison Butker hit his fifth field goal of the game to make the score 22-16.

The Broncos had one final shot to try to win the game, but the Chiefs defense swung the door shut. Tyrann Mathieu came soaring in for the game-ending interception.

The Chiefs (11-1) will head to Miami next to play the Dolphins. They’ll play Dec. 13 and the game is set to kick off at 12:00 p.m.

