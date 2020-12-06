Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library close building until Dec. 20

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library announced Saturday it’s closing the building, due to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The library will be closed Monday, Dec. 7th through Sunday Dec. 20th.

Curbside pickup and home deliveries will continue to operate. Those services are available Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

More details on how to use curbside pick up can be found here. To sign up for TSCPL@Home visit their website.

For those needing internet access, the library said a public WIFI network is available in the central and west parking areas closes to the building.

