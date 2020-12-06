Sunny and warmer Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way for the workweek as temperatures will likely remain about 10 to 15 degrees above average for a few days.

Monday morning will start out cold with temperatures in the upper 20s. Afternoon highs will rebound into the mid to upper 50s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than today.

Look for plenty of sunshine to go along with the warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 50s on Tuesday and mid 60s on Wednesday, which will be within a few degrees of record highs.

A storm system will bring an end to the mild weather by the end of the week. Rain chances will also return from Thursday evening through Friday as temperatures fall back into the 40s Friday and into next weekend.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: Light & variable. Low: 27

Monday: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 56

Monday Night: Clear. Wind: Light & variable. Low: 27

Tue: High: 59 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 32 Sunny and warm.

Thu: High: 60 Low: 40 Mostly cloudy; chance of rain overnight.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 30 Chance of showers.

Sat: High: 43 Low: 26 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 42 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

