Advertisement

Sen. Moran expects COVID relief package in coming weeks

Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) at Stormont Vail Hospital.
Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) at Stormont Vail Hospital.
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, expects congress will pass a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package within the next couple weeks.

After months of back-and-forth, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell are closing in on the framework for a deal worth more than $900 billion. The plan would provide an additional $300 a week for people unemployed.

Moran spoke with 13 News Saturday and believes the package will help small business and state governments bridge the gap until the economy improves.

Moran said he is all for a plan, but not one that spends trillions of dollars and hopes they can agree on a deal that is more focused than in the past.

“COVID has not run its course and so we’re now back seeing what more we can do, what’s necessary to improve people’s health and wellbeing, but also to try to take care of them economically,” he said, “Keep jobs available, people at work, help them get through their lives as we still fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He wants a large part of the new legislation needs to be focused on testing, PPE and providing resources to get the vaccine distributed.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSHSAA Appeals Board
KSHSAA appeals board recommends allowing limited fans for school activities
Topeka City Council to discuss ordinance that would allow Mayor to issue emergency curfews
Topeka police continue working to identify the body found Wednesday in a building at 1000 S.E....
No identification yet on body found this week in downtown Topeka building
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly updates state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, expands to five phases

Latest News

PJ the Cat
$3,000 reward for information in animal cruelty death of PJ the Cat
PJ the Cat
(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Grant-Foster saves No. 7 KU in 65-61 win over N Dakota State
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Sunny and cool Sunday