Sen. Moran expects COVID relief package in coming weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, expects congress will pass a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package within the next couple weeks.

After months of back-and-forth, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell are closing in on the framework for a deal worth more than $900 billion. The plan would provide an additional $300 a week for people unemployed.

Moran spoke with 13 News Saturday and believes the package will help small business and state governments bridge the gap until the economy improves.

Moran said he is all for a plan, but not one that spends trillions of dollars and hopes they can agree on a deal that is more focused than in the past.

“COVID has not run its course and so we’re now back seeing what more we can do, what’s necessary to improve people’s health and wellbeing, but also to try to take care of them economically,” he said, “Keep jobs available, people at work, help them get through their lives as we still fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He wants a large part of the new legislation needs to be focused on testing, PPE and providing resources to get the vaccine distributed.

