KU’s Pooka Williams Jr. declares for NFL Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas running back Pooka Williams has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The star Jayhawks running back posted on Twitter announcing he will move on from Lawrence.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my family for their love and unending support. Without you, I would not be where I am today.” Williams said in a statement posted to Twitter. Thank you to my teammates - more like brothers - for always pushing me to be great on and off the field. I also want to thank Coach Miles, and the entire staff at Kansas for everything they have done for me during my time at KU. Coach Miles is my guy for life. I will always bleed Crimson and Blue.”

“After much though and consideration, I will be pursuing my lifelong dream and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Since I was a kid, playing in the NFL has been my goal and I could not be more excited to continue to work toward that goal. Rock Chalk!”

Williams announced back in October that he would opt out for the rest of the 2020 season after playing the first four games. He cited personal reasons, including being closer to his mother and family in Louisiana, as the reasons for his departure.

The First-Team All Big 12 selection has garnered 2,363 rushing yards and 534 receiving yards in his 2+ years at KU. He finishes his Jayhawks career 9th all-time in career rushing yardage.

