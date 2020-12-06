Cool and sunny today, BIG warm up begins tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday will be sunny and cool ahead of a BIG warm up that starts Monday. Today, northeast Kansas will have sunny skies and see highs about average high temperatures for this time of year in the upper 40s/ low 50s. Winds will be light from the north at 5-10mph. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 20s and low 30s. Winds will be calm. Monday, high temperatures will begin to climb well above average and will be the start of our warm up. Our average high temperature for this time of year is about 44 degrees.

Monday we will see sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday looks to be our warmest day of the week where highs will be in the mid 60s! This warm up trend will continue into Thursday.

Extended forecast (WIBW)

Our next weather system pushes in late Thursday bringing average high temperatures back into the area for the weekend, and even chances of precipitation. Best rain chances will be Thursday evening into the day Friday. Left over showers and even some snow showers will be possible Friday night into Saturday. There remains some uncertainty on this systems timing, and on how much cold air will be brought south. At this time, the precipitation looks to be all rain but that is subject to change so make sure you check back over the next few days.

Today: Sunny skies. Highs in the 40s/low 50s. Winds N 5-10mph.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the 20s/ low 30s. Winds N 5 becoming calm after midnight.

Tomorrow: Plentiful sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds W 5-10mph.

Taking Action: Have the sunglasses handy as we will see lots of sunshine through Thursday! Stay updated on the next weather system that pushes into the area Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.