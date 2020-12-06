$3,000 reward for information in animal cruelty death of PJ the Cat

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is offering a $3,000 reward in exchange for information in an animal cruelty incident that took the life of her cat, PJ.

Bailey Griffin, PJ’s owner, says PJ liked the outdoors, often acting more like a dog, begging to be let outside.

Wednesday afternoon, Bailey let PJ out into the yard, before heading to the gym, upon her return PJ was gone.

After searching the neighborhood, Bailey found out that PJ’s partial remains were found and turned over to Animal Control.

Veterinarians at Kansas State University performed a necropsy, determining PJ had suffered blunt force trauma to the head prior to his body being cut in half.

“It’s so hard to think that he’s…he’s not gonna come back and I wouldn’t want anyone else to go through that.” Owner of PJ the cat, Bailey Griffin says.

Eight years ago, Bailey found PJ’s mom and took her in without knowing the cat was pregnant.

Bailey was not prepared to care for 9 cats, so she gathered up the mom and litter to take to an animal rescue but couldn’t find PJ when it was time to leave.

Upon her return from the rescue, PJ was waiting for her and the loss of him has been devastating.

“He was a part of my family…and he deserved to have so many more years.” Bailey says.

Bailey and PJ, along with fur-siblings, Wheezy, a cat, and Harper, a dog, live in the 1000 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan, and any one with information is asked to contact Animal Control at 785-537-2112.

