25th Miracle on Kansas Ave. held as “reverse” parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The 25th Annual Miracle On Kansas Avenue Parade may have looked a little different but it still brought the Christmas spirit to Topeka.

Covid has put a stop to many things this year but the Greater Topeka Partnership wasn’t going to let it ruin the annual Miracle On Kansas Avenue Parade

“Rather than having everybody crowd on the streets and the sidewalks, we thought lets just park the vehicles and have the cars go by so I think this is a good way to keep things going the same way we have for the last 25 years.”

The tradition was kept alive by switching things up a little to create a reverse parade.

“It’s gong to be cool to see and how it works and I like to see people drive through instead of everybody sitting and now you get to see them all in the car.”

Local businesses, Organizations, Santa Claus and a few familiar faces lined up around the capital to spread Christmas cheer to the long line of cars.

“It just shows that people love Christmas and they love to be downtown and even though we’re doing this a little different people want to be a part of it and keep that tradition going”

Vince Frye says that next year the Greater Topeka Partnership plans to return the event to Kansas Ave. but they’re glad they were able to make it work for this year.

