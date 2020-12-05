Topeka Police provide tips for protecting holiday gifts from thieves

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD says one of the most important things to keep in mind is how and where your gifts are placed to avoid tempting those looking to steal them.

“If they see it in the car, they can slim-jim your car in five seconds, be in your car, rifle through all of your stuff, go through under your seats and glove compartment and be out in less than a minute”

When shopping at multiple stores, Topeka Police Lieutenant Manuel Munoz says it’s best to put your packages in the car before heading to a new location.

“Before you leave that store, put those packages in the back of your car, don’t put them in the back of the car when you get to that new store because a thief just literally saw what you put in the back of your car and their going to go shopping in the back of your vehicle.”

Because of the pandemic, many people have turned to online shopping this year, meaning packages could sit outside your house for hours.

So what’s the best way to avoid the so called “porch pirates”?

“One of the biggest things that we tell people is if they can get those packages delivered to the place of employment, if you cannot get them sent to your place of employment maybe have them sent to your neighbors house, one of your neighbors who are always home.”

Munoz says securing your home is even more important this time of year.

“All it takes is for a person to take a small peak in your house, your window, your front door and they can see what you have. Secure your home, we tell people if you have an alarm system, utilize it. I don’t know how many times where we got to houses and a person has an alarm system but they just had to go get something from the store, they didn’t activate their alarm system, they were gone and back in fifteen minutes and that’s all it takes for a burglar.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.