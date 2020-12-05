Topeka City Council to discuss ordinance that would allow Mayor to issue emergency curfews

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A proposal to allow for issuing city-wide curfews will get the attention of council members Tuesday.

They’ll discuss a possible ordinance giving the mayor authority to impose emergency curfews not to exceed seven days.

It would be used in the event of natural disasters, civil disorders, looting, or terrorism.

It would prohibit travel on public streets and private places.

Ciity Manager, Brent Trout said he looked into the issue after summer protests led to people engaging in confrontations and vandalism.

“We had one night of civil unrest and if that would have continued for a few nights in a row maybe we would have made the decision as many cities have that it’s time to institute a curfew in order to get control of the situation, allowing the peaceful protest, but stopping the violence and the rioting that typically comes in the night once the peaceful protest is done.”

