Sunny and cool Sunday

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Sunday will be the coolest day for a while as temperatures will turn warmer into the upcoming week.

Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 20s Sunday. Look for plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s with a light north breeze.

We will continue with sunshine into the workweek as a quiet weather pattern continues. Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees from Monday through Thursday with light winds.

A storm system late in the week could bring returning chances for rain to the area from Thursday night through Friday. There is still considerable uncertainty regarding the timing of this system and if any of the rain will change to snow. Check back for updates over the next few days.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Stars and a few high clouds. Wind: Light & variable. Low: 29

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 48

Sunday Night: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 27

Mon: High: 57 Low: 28 Sunny and warmer.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 34 Sunny.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 37 Partly cloudy; chance of rain overnight.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 30 Chance of showers.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.

