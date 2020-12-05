SLI Fesitval of Trees goes virtual

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka holiday tradition took a virtual twist Friday night.

SLI’s Festival of Trees took to the web for ‘Festival Live!”

The event included new performances from people at home and some highlights from past festivals!

The stars of the show, the trees and wreaths, were all decorated by local designers.

You can continue bidding on those, and other items through 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5th at slifestivaloftrees.com.

SLI helps people with developmental and intellectual disabilities be more independent, and participate in their community.

