Shawnee Co. offering free COVID testing Monday through Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Dept. has partnered with Go Get Tested to offer free COVID-19 testing.

A site has been set up in Hummer Sports Park’s east parking lot, offering testing from 9-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The health dept. says more sites will become operational in the coming weeks.

Insurance and ID isn’t required, and all you need to provide is a name and a phone number or email.

The site welcomes walk-ins, or you can set up an appointment here or by calling 1-877-837-8461.

