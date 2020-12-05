Advertisement

Shawnee Co. offering free COVID testing Monday through Saturday

The kickoff time for the Junction City-Highland Park high school football game has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hummer Sports Park to avoid possible thunderstorms.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Dept. has partnered with Go Get Tested to offer free COVID-19 testing.

A site has been set up in Hummer Sports Park’s east parking lot, offering testing from 9-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The health dept. says more sites will become operational in the coming weeks.

Insurance and ID isn’t required, and all you need to provide is a name and a phone number or email.

The site welcomes walk-ins, or you can set up an appointment here or by calling 1-877-837-8461.

