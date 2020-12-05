Advertisement

KHP officials facing lawsuits from former employees for July firings

Kansas Highway Patrol.
Kansas Highway Patrol.(Phil Anderson)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KMBC reports two former majors for the Kansas Highway Patrol have filed federal lawsuits against the state and two KHP officials for unlawful termination.

Maj. Scott Harrington and Maj. Josh Kellerman claim they were unlawfully terminated by highway patrol Superintendent Herman Jones and Assistant Superintendent Jason De Vore. They claim they were victims of retaliation.

13 News reported in July an investigation by the Gov. Kelly’s office found no wrongdoing on Jones’ part.

Harrington and Kellerman were terminated for what KHP spokesperson Andy Dean said in email, “Their performance and leadership was unsatisfactory and did not meet the standards set by their superiors.” He did not elaborate.

KMBC reports employees claimed Col. Jones created a hostile work environment through sexual harassment and gender discrimination against multiple female employees. Harrington and Kellerman supervised some of the women and allegedly confronted Jones many times about his behavior.

According to the lawsuit, KMBC reports Harrington addressed his complaints with Jones and De Vore, the Department of Human Resources and three separate Kansas legislators to discuss and seek ways to help female employees with their complaints.

KMBC reports that Harrington and Kellerman were relieved of their duties on the same day and both claim when asking Jones the reason why, he responded, “You know why.”

Gov. Kelly’s office has not received the lawsuit yet.

