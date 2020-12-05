Advertisement

Jefferson County adopts new CDC quarantine protocol

Jefferson County Health Dept.
Jefferson County Health Dept.(WMTV)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County Commissioners voted to opt in to the CDC’s new guidance about quarantining for COVID-19 exposure.

The new guidelines allow for asymptomatic people to stop quarantining after 10 days. A negative COVID-19 test result will further reduce that period to seven days. The Health Dept. still recommends people monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

7-Day Quarantine (Testing and No Symptoms)

• After exposure, monitor yourself for symptoms daily or participate in monitoring by Public

Health for 7 full days.

• If you have no symptoms during this time frame, on Day 6 you may get a sample taken for

a PCR test (antigen and antibody tests are NOT allowed for this purpose).

• If the test is negative, and you remain symptom-free, you can be removed from

quarantine after seven full days, which is on Day 8.

• If Testing Results are pending, you must wait until you receive results.


10-Day Quarantine (No Testing and No Symptoms)

• After exposure, monitor yourself for symptoms daily or participate in Public Health

monitoring for 10 full days.

• If you have no symptoms during the 10 days, you can be released from the quarantine

without a test on Day 11.

Jefferson Co. Health Dept.

