Helping Hands returning to appointment-only adoptions

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is going back to appointments for adoptions next week.

Emi Griess of HHHS told 13 NEWS Eye on Northeast Kansas that the move is because of Shawnee County’s rise in COVID-19 cases.

The shelter will allow walk-in traffic this weekend, but starting Monday, Dec. 7, people will need to make an appointment to visit the shelter, look at the animals, and adopt a furry friend.

Helping Hands instituted a similar policy at the beginning of the pandemic.

They suggest people fill out an adoption profile online at HHHSTopeka.org, then call 785-233-7325 to talk to a counselor and schedule an appointment.

Watch the video to see some of the new pets available for adoption, and how the Howl-idays fundraiser has gone virtual.

