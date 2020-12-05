Donations pour in to give coffee to Topeka’s front line workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Front line workers are feeling the stress of the surge in COVID-19 patients, so a Topeka pastor started a fundraiser to offer relief.

The ‘Coffee for COVID Workers’ fundraiser started on social media. In less than two weeks, it’s brought in more than $4,000 in donations.

Doug Congdon, a Family Ministry Pastor at Fellowship Bible Church, is the one who organized it. He said he was inspired by a friend.

“One of my friends in Texas, her dad is in the COVID ICU and she wanted to do a small fundraiser where she got the eight nurses there $5 Starbucks gift cards,” Congdon continued saying, “So, she posted on her Instagram and Facebook stories and got a thousand dollars very quickly.”

He decided to take a similar approach, but instead turned to small businesses to supply the coffee.

Caitlyn Halsey, owner of Dialogue Coffee House said, “We could use all the support we can get and the fact that he reached out and wanted to support us is just awesome.”

Each Friday through Christmas Congdon and his family will load up their van to deliver the goods. He said it’s a valuable lesson he’s glad he can pass on to his children.

“We love Jesus and this is kind of the motto, especially during advent season, we’ve been trying to teach them what it looks like to give and that giving is so much better than receiving,” said Congdon.

Staff at Topeka’s hospitals said the support means everything.

“I think it’s amazing that there’s that much support from every body around us showing that they appreciate what we’re doing on these front lines,” said Samantha Hill, a registered nurse at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus.

Nicole Bath, nurse manager of Stormont Vail’s Surgical Intensive Care Unit agreed saying, “We are very proud and grateful to be able to take care of our community and the support from the community just makes us feel so well appreciated for everything we do every day.”

Congdon said it would only take another hundred dollars or so to fully fund the next few deliveries.

He is accepting donations through Venmo, @Douglas-Congdon or PayPal, doug.congdon@gmail.com.

Those interested in making a card to show your love and care, you can send Congdon a message on Facebook.

