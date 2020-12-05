Advertisement

Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - UPDATE: According to Panama City Beach police officials, the driver of the Chevy Silverado that struck the children has been identified as Scott Donaldson of Panama City Beach.

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Panama City Beach officials say that a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were hit by a vehicle while golfing with their parents at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. They say the family is from Kentucky.

The eastbound lanes of Front Beach Road are blocked off and officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

We’ll continue to update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mendoza and Tina Shotwell were arrested after an armed robbery at a Topeka Conoco.
Pair arrested in North Topeka gas station robbery
Topeka Public Schools launching rapid testing, staying remote
Kansas Labor Secretary Ryan Wright speaks with 13 NEWS via Zoom, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
KS Labor Secretary addresses unemployment system concerns
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Shakeita Young (Left), Melissa Reser-Young (Right)
Two Topeka women arrested for drug distribution

Latest News

Topeka Police provide tips for protecting holiday gifts from thieves
Topeka Police provide tips for protecting holiday gifts from thieves
Topeka Police provide tips for protecting holiday gifts from thieves
Topeka City Council to discuss ordinance that would allow Mayor to issue emergency curfews
Gov. Kelly updates state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, expands to five phases
Gov. Kelly updates state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, expands to five phases
Donations pour in to give coffee to Topeka’s front line workers
Donations pour in to give coffee to Topeka’s front line workers