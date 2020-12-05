A mild and sunny weekend for all of NE Ks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Quiet weather conditions will continue this weekend with mild temperatures and lots of sunshine. This weekend will be a perfect weekend to get holiday decorations up as no precipitation is expected and winds will be light. Today, highs across northeast Kansas will be in the 50s. Winds will be from the NW at 5-10mph. Tonight will be a clear and cold night with lows in the 20s. Winds will be NW at 0-5mph. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler than today with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will be from the N at 0-5mph.

A look ahead into this upcoming work week looks to be very quiet weather-wise. Temperatures will be above average, with lots of sunshine expected with highs in the 50s and even some 60s. No big weather systems will be pushing though our area through at least Friday. We will remain dry this upcoming week. Next weekend is when we may see some precipitation, but there is still a lot of uncertainty since we are still a week out. Make sure you stay tuned to the forecast this week!

Extended forecast (WIBW)

Today: Sunny skies. Highs in the low 50s. Winds NW 5-10mph.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s. Winds NW 0-5mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds N 0-5mph.

Taking Action: Have the sunglasses handy!

