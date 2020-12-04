Advertisement

Virtual lighting ceremony held for Manhattan Mayor’s Christmas tree

2020 Lighting of Manhattan Mayor Holiday tree
2020 Lighting of Manhattan Mayor Holiday tree(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 20 years ago when Ed Klimek was in his first term as mayor of Manhattan, he started the now annual tradition of lighting a tree in Triangle Park in Aggieville,

Due to COVID-19 this year’s lighting ceremony looked a bit different, with tree lighting ceremony taking place virtually.

City of Manhattan, mayor, Usha Reddi, Kansas State University, President Richard Myers, and Maribeth Kieffer from the Flint Hills Breadbasket welcomed those watching and discussed the history of the partnership between their organizations.

In previous years, the lighting of the tree followed the Spirit of the Holidays parade, while a huge crowd would gather to watch the event in person.

“It makes it for a really holiday spirit and it’s a fun place to come, so I think it’s a great thing have.” City of Manhattan Parks and Recreation board, chairman, Ed Klimek says.

“I think our crew gets…does get excited, its something they get to do every year, not everybody gets to do that, but we’re apart of that and from pretty much start to finish.” City of Manhattan, Parks Superintendent, Casey Smithson says.

“I expect us to have a really good crowd tomorrow night to watch the parade and I think a lot of those people will end up down here in Triangle Park.” Aggieville Business Association, executive director, Dennis Cook says.

Manhattan’s Spirit of the Holidays Parade starts in downtown Manhattan at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 4th and travels down Poyntz Avenue and ending in Aggieville.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating the discovery of a body late Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka...
Body found Wednesday morning in downtown Topeka building
KDHE shortens COVID-19 quarantine periods
Crews responded to a report of several vehicles on fire early Wednesday in the 600 block of...
Crews respond to report of multiple vehicles on fire near downtown Topeka
Mason Mendoza and Tina Shotwell were arrested after an armed robbery at a Topeka Conoco.
Pair arrested in North Topeka gas station robbery
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Latest News

USD 501 basketball season beginning
USD 501 basketball season beginning
COVID-19 Vaccine graphic
Limited COVID-19 vaccine availability a concern for local healthcare workers
Washburn vs. Kansas, Dec. 3, 2020
#7 Kansas tops Washburn 89-54
Emporia State defeats Newman 80-56 (Zac Cahill, ESU Athletics)
Emporia State women’s basketball wins 25th consecutive home opener