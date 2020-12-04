Virtual lighting ceremony held for Manhattan Mayor’s Christmas tree

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 20 years ago when Ed Klimek was in his first term as mayor of Manhattan, he started the now annual tradition of lighting a tree in Triangle Park in Aggieville,

Due to COVID-19 this year’s lighting ceremony looked a bit different, with tree lighting ceremony taking place virtually.

City of Manhattan, mayor, Usha Reddi, Kansas State University, President Richard Myers, and Maribeth Kieffer from the Flint Hills Breadbasket welcomed those watching and discussed the history of the partnership between their organizations.

In previous years, the lighting of the tree followed the Spirit of the Holidays parade, while a huge crowd would gather to watch the event in person.

“It makes it for a really holiday spirit and it’s a fun place to come, so I think it’s a great thing have.” City of Manhattan Parks and Recreation board, chairman, Ed Klimek says.

“I think our crew gets…does get excited, its something they get to do every year, not everybody gets to do that, but we’re apart of that and from pretty much start to finish.” City of Manhattan, Parks Superintendent, Casey Smithson says.

“I expect us to have a really good crowd tomorrow night to watch the parade and I think a lot of those people will end up down here in Triangle Park.” Aggieville Business Association, executive director, Dennis Cook says.

Manhattan’s Spirit of the Holidays Parade starts in downtown Manhattan at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 4th and travels down Poyntz Avenue and ending in Aggieville.

