Advertisement

Topeka Presbyterian Manor loses 11th resident to COVID-19

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor has lost another resident to COVID-19.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says it has lost its 11th who previously tested positive for COVID-19. It said the resident passed away at a local hospital.

“We mourn with the family during this extremely difficult time,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director.

TPM said while it strives for transparency, it is still bound by federal guidelines under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, protecting the privacy of patients and residents, even after death. It said the medical director follows all established laws in notifying families of any change in the condition of their loved ones.

According to TPM, it continues to focus on ensuring the wellbeing of its residents and employees. It said it will continue to monitor residents for signs of the virus on each shift and care for those who are positive in the COVID-19 isolation area.

TPM said additionally, it has received the results from its latest round of mass testing during the outbreak. It said an independent living resident, two essential healthcare employees and one non-direct care employee have tested positive for the virus. It sid the resident was given a standard test after symptoms consistent with COVID-19 were observed.

According to Presbyterian Manor, the resident will recover independently in their apartment. It said it will follow all CDC and KDHE guidelines for when the resident can leave quarantine. It said designated staff members are following doctor’s orders for treatment and protocols and following CDC infection prevention protocols.

For more information on COVID-19 and Topeka Presbyterian Manor, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating the discovery of a body late Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka...
Body found Wednesday morning in downtown Topeka building
KDHE shortens COVID-19 quarantine periods
Crews responded to a report of several vehicles on fire early Wednesday in the 600 block of...
Crews respond to report of multiple vehicles on fire near downtown Topeka
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that...
One killed in crash that followed car-deer collision in south-central Kansas

Latest News

Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino at a virtual news conference for the health...
Shawnee Co. opens new COVID-19 test site, changes quarantine protocol
Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino at a virtual news conference for the health...
Shawnee Co. expands COVID-19 testing, changes quarantine protocol
Land of Kansas Holiday gift boxes
Land of Kansas Holiday gift boxes
Application deadline for Court of Appeals vacancy fast approaches