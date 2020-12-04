Topeka Presbyterian Manor loses 11th resident to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor has lost another resident to COVID-19.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says it has lost its 11th who previously tested positive for COVID-19. It said the resident passed away at a local hospital.

“We mourn with the family during this extremely difficult time,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director.

TPM said while it strives for transparency, it is still bound by federal guidelines under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, protecting the privacy of patients and residents, even after death. It said the medical director follows all established laws in notifying families of any change in the condition of their loved ones.

According to TPM, it continues to focus on ensuring the wellbeing of its residents and employees. It said it will continue to monitor residents for signs of the virus on each shift and care for those who are positive in the COVID-19 isolation area.

TPM said additionally, it has received the results from its latest round of mass testing during the outbreak. It said an independent living resident, two essential healthcare employees and one non-direct care employee have tested positive for the virus. It sid the resident was given a standard test after symptoms consistent with COVID-19 were observed.

According to Presbyterian Manor, the resident will recover independently in their apartment. It said it will follow all CDC and KDHE guidelines for when the resident can leave quarantine. It said designated staff members are following doctor’s orders for treatment and protocols and following CDC infection prevention protocols.

