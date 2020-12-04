Advertisement

Third quarter surge propels Washburn women to home opener win

Third quarter surge propels Washburn women to home opener win
Third quarter surge propels Washburn women to home opener win(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:14 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Ichabods put up double-doubles as the Washburn women’s basketball team picked up their first win of the 2020-21 season in their home opener, 80-70 over Central Oklahoma.

Junior guard Nuria Barrientos led the way for Washburn with 20 points, 11 boards and two assists. Senior Hunter Bentley followed close behind with 19 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Trailing by three at halftime, the Ichabods outscored Central Oklahoma 26-12 in the third quarter. Washburn entered the fourth with a ten-point lead, and held onto it with both teams scoring 21 in the final quarter to close the game.

Next up, the Ichabods will host Newman Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

