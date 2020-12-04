Slumberland donating 17 mattress sets as part of annual “Homes for the Holidays” Event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Slumberland Furniture in Topeka is giving the gift of a good night’s sleep to families in need this holiday season.

Now in its 29th year, the annual “Homes for the Holidays” event donates brand new mattress sets to families in need.

On December 8, Slumberland will donate 17 mattress sets complete with box springs, mattresses and bed frames, to local 501c3 organizations.

Due to the pandemic, employees won’t be able to gift the mattress sets in person, but they are still fondly remembering the gratitude from years past.

“It makes me feel so good,” said warehouse supervisor Joey Landuyt. “Seeing the smiles and the thankfulness, the gratefulness, it makes it all worth it,”

Since Homes for the Holidays first began, Slumberland has given away over 45,000 beds to local charities.

