Sen. Moran’s Bill to help alleviate NOAA pilot shortage heading to President Trump to be signed into law

(Joseph Hennessy)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The US House of Representatives has passed legislation introduced by Senator Jerry Moran to help alleviate the pilot shortage facing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The legislation will now be sent to President Trump to be signed into law.

NOAA pilots collect airborne environmental data, including real-time data on hurricanes. Senator Moran’s legislation creates a training program for the Commissioned Officer Corps of NOAA to prepare students for service as commissioned pilots. The program is similar to the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, or ROTC, Program at colleges and universities. The NOAA program was designed in coordination with Kansas State University’s Polytechnic Campus in Salina.

“As the chief appropriator for NOAA, it has been a priority to address the pilot shortage that utilizes Kansas’ strong aviation programs, and I’m pleased this legislation will head to the president’s desk to be signed into law,” said Sen. Moran. “In addition, Kansas State Polytechnic has a history of producing well-trained pilots and can create a pipeline of NOAA pilots ready to fly in a wide-range of weather conditions to deliver critical data to scientists on the ground.”

