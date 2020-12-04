Advertisement

Riley Co. reports 125 new cases of COVID-19

(AP)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley county has 125 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday and 128 new recoveries, according to the Health Department.

Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan currently has 10 positive patients in its care.

Nearly 60 percent of all positive cases in Riley County are in the 18-24 age group. Seven active outbreaks are in group living and long term care facilities, three are in healthcare facilities, one is in a school and two are on sports teams.

Free drive-up testing will be offered on December 10 from 11 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm at CiCo Park in Manhattan. Everyone is welcome; no appointment is needed.

Testing will be offered every Thursday for the rest of the month, with the exception of December 25. Additional testing dates may be added in January.

“Numbers continue to increase in Riley County and across the state,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “You should assume you come into contact with the virus anytime you are in public and take precautions accordingly.”

