Proposed quarry in Carbondale has residents, city officials concerned

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A proposed quarry site a mile from the city of Carbondale has some residents concerned. The city’s mayor is also raising questions about the impact it could have on Carbondale’s water supply.

Margaret Gunnells has lived on the outskirts of Carbondale for 50 years, but said her quiet life could soon be disrupted.

Hamm Companies is looking at a 15-acre property at east 133rd Street and south Adams Rd. in Carbondale for its proposed site for a new quarry. That’s within a thousand feet of Gunnells home and within a mile of 37 other homes.

Karen Long is among them and said, “I’m concerned for the safety of our roads. The trucks coming up and down the roads. The dust is already a lot and with semi’s coming up and down with loaded gravel, it will be terrible.”

Gunnells agreed saying, “The road isn’t quite wide enough for two big semis to be meeting each other. There’s hills, two blind hills.”

The pair also worry about the old coal mines under the area.

”I thought, when they start rattling and jarring the earth, we’re going to start having sinkholes,” said Gunnells.

Carbondale Mayor, John Ryan, said he was unaware of the proposed quarry until the issue was brought up at a city council meeting.

“For the city of Carbondale, I think our main concern is our water supply and what the impact of the blasting might have on that,” he continued saying, “We have a good water source out there and we’ve done a lot of upgrades in the past years to our water plant, so that we provide good quality water to our citizens. We don’t want anything to inadvertently disrupt that supply procedure.”

All three will have a chance to voice these concerns at the Osage County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Dec 15th, where officials from Hamm will be present.

Long said, “I hope they’ll listen to our concerns and understand that quarries shouldn’t be in the middle of a neighborhood.”

“They need to move into a more isolated area,” Gunnells added, “There’s too many homes and too many families close by.”

The Dec. 15th meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the Osage County Senior Center located at 604 Market Street in Osage City. All county residents are welcome to attend.

13 NEWS also made several calls to Hamm Companies on Thursday and they have yet to respond.

