Pott. Co. continues 14-day quarantine measure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Pottawatomie Co. officials say they will continue with the 14-day quarantine measure until the current situation changes.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment recently issued guidance similar to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention which allows counties to individually opt into the shortened quarantine period of 10 days, or 7 with testing; or opt to continue with the original 14 day recommendation.

KDHE officials say while the 10 day quarantine is an option, the 14 day quarantine is most recommended. “The intubation for this disease is still 14 days,” KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said, " The guidance is being changed at a federal level to encourage more people to get tested and encourage better compliance with quarantines.”

Pott. Co. is currently working closely with other entities across the region to reach agreement on an acceptable quarantine period. If you have any question, please reach out to the Pott. Co. Health Department at (785)-457-3719 or covid@pottcounty.org.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.