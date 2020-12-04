Advertisement

No identification yet on body found this week in downtown Topeka building

Topeka police continue working to identify the body found Wednesday in a building at 1000 S.E. Quincy. Police officials say foul play wasn't immediately suspected.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work continues on identifying a body found Wednesday in a downtown Topeka building, police said.

The body was discovered around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in a building at 1000 S.E. Quincy.

The building, located at the southeast edge of downtown Topeka, formerly housed a parking garage and originally was the location for the Shortman Dodge car dealership.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker on Friday told 13 NEWS that identifying the body “could take some time” as it appeared to have been in the building “for some time.”

There is no immediate indicatiion of foul play, Spiker said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Spiker said investigators are working to determine how long the body had been inside the building.

It wasn’t immediately known if the person previously had been reported missing, Spiker added.

Topeka police officers and detectives were on the scene for several hours on Wednesday. Around 11 a.m., several officers had gathered in a parking lot outside the southeast portion of the building.

