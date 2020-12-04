Advertisement

New Topeka shop offers premium community-based apparel

Clad Astra - 824 N Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS
Clad Astra - 824 N Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon was cut on a new community-based clothing shop Friday.

Owners Thad Lockard and SJ Hazim wanted to bring people high-quality clothes that show off pride in their community. Clad Astra has all kinds of Topeka and Kansas-related apparel, including hats, shirts, and masks. Lockard says their work has just begun.

“We’re gonna try to not stay stagnant, and keep putting out great things people want to wear,” Lockard said. “Whether it’s built around the Midwest, or specifically Topeka-based, we got all those types of designs trying to help please everyone and keep these as frequently worn items.”

Clad Astra is located at Pinkadill at 824 N Kansas Ave.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mendoza and Tina Shotwell were arrested after an armed robbery at a Topeka Conoco.
Pair arrested in North Topeka gas station robbery
Topeka Public Schools launching rapid testing, staying remote
Kansas Labor Secretary Ryan Wright speaks with 13 NEWS via Zoom, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
KS Labor Secretary addresses unemployment system concerns
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Shakeita Young (Left), Melissa Reser-Young (Right)
Two Topeka women arrested for drug distribution

Latest News

Feast is a four-year-old lab/pit bull mix available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society
Helping Hands returning to appointment-only adoptions
Donations pour in to give coffee to Topeka’s front line workers
Donations pour in to give coffee to Topeka’s front line workers
KSHSAA Appeals Board Recommendations
KSHSAA Appeals Board Recommendations
Feast is a four-year-old lab/pit bull mix available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society
Helping Hands returning to appointment-only adoptions