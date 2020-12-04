New Topeka shop offers premium community-based apparel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon was cut on a new community-based clothing shop Friday.

Owners Thad Lockard and SJ Hazim wanted to bring people high-quality clothes that show off pride in their community. Clad Astra has all kinds of Topeka and Kansas-related apparel, including hats, shirts, and masks. Lockard says their work has just begun.

“We’re gonna try to not stay stagnant, and keep putting out great things people want to wear,” Lockard said. “Whether it’s built around the Midwest, or specifically Topeka-based, we got all those types of designs trying to help please everyone and keep these as frequently worn items.”

Clad Astra is located at Pinkadill at 824 N Kansas Ave.

