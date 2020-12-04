Advertisement

Manhattan’s Ice Rink opens for 2020 season with limitations

Manhattan Parks and Recreation Ice Skating
Manhattan Parks and Recreation Ice Skating(City of Manhattan Parks and Recreation (Custom credit) | WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ice skating will look different this season at Manhattan’s Wefald Pavilion in City Park, which opened its doors Friday afternoon.

To reduce crowding and encourage physical distancing, tickets for each two-hour time slot are required for entrance.

Each two-hour session is limited to 47 participants, tickets must be purchased in advance through the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department website or by calling 785-587-2757, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Skating lessons and facility rentals will not be offered due to COVID-19 restrictions, and no spectators will be allowed.

While inside the rink building, patrons and staff will always be required to wear masks.

The rink is open weekly from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday,10:00 AM to 7:30 PM on Saturday, and 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday.

Admission for the 2020 season is $3.50 per person, and skates can be rented for an additional $3.50 per pair.

The indoor skating rink in the Wefald Pavilion has served Manhattan residents and guests since 2010.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mendoza and Tina Shotwell were arrested after an armed robbery at a Topeka Conoco.
Pair arrested in North Topeka gas station robbery
Kansas Labor Secretary Ryan Wright speaks with 13 NEWS via Zoom, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
KS Labor Secretary addresses unemployment system concerns
Topeka Public Schools launching rapid testing, staying remote
COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kelly announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Two people were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash late Wednesday morning...
Two taken to local hospital after rollover crash west of Topeka

Latest News

Riley Co. reports 125 new cases of COVID-19
Leadership Greater Topeka, a program created by the Greater Topeka Partnership, has announced...
Leadership Greater Topeka announces 2021 Class
Slumberland Furniture in Topeka is giving the gift of a good night’s sleep to families in need...
Slumberland donating 17 mattress sets as part of annual “Homes for the Holidays” Event
‘Founders Link’ awarded to 37 Kansas childcare facilities