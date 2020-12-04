Manhattan’s Ice Rink opens for 2020 season with limitations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ice skating will look different this season at Manhattan’s Wefald Pavilion in City Park, which opened its doors Friday afternoon.

To reduce crowding and encourage physical distancing, tickets for each two-hour time slot are required for entrance.

Each two-hour session is limited to 47 participants, tickets must be purchased in advance through the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department website or by calling 785-587-2757, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Skating lessons and facility rentals will not be offered due to COVID-19 restrictions, and no spectators will be allowed.

While inside the rink building, patrons and staff will always be required to wear masks.

The rink is open weekly from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday,10:00 AM to 7:30 PM on Saturday, and 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday.

Admission for the 2020 season is $3.50 per person, and skates can be rented for an additional $3.50 per pair.

The indoor skating rink in the Wefald Pavilion has served Manhattan residents and guests since 2010.

